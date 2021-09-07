CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll – What’s the Best Black Sabbath Song? – Vote Now

By Philip Trapp
 7 days ago
What's the best Black Sabbath song? That's what we want to find out from you in this Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we ask listeners to choose their favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs by our selected Artist of the Week, to be highlighted live on the air on Loudwire Nights the next week.

metalinjection

God Damn! The Best Band You’ve Probably Never Heard of

If you’ve ever wondered if there’s a British equivalent to Detroit’s classic heavy metal scene, then there’s an answer ready and waiting for you. Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Napalm Death and Judas Priest all hail from the beating metal heart of the country known as the West Midlands, and it’s no coincidence that both there and Detroit have industrial pasts that lend themselves to the heavy rock sound that has emerged from both.
Taste of Country

Poll: What’s the Best 9/11-Inspired Country Song?

No one will ever forget the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the weeks and months following the hijacking of four American passenger jets, artists including Alan Jackson, Darryl Worley and Toby Keith penned songs that still endure at radio today. What is your favorite September 11-inspired country song?. Keith has two...
Guitar Player

Hear Black Sabbath Cover "Smoke on the Water"

Black Sabbath may have ended their career with (sans drummer Bill Ward) their best-known, classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, electric guitar riff-master Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 2017. In the decades prior, however, the heavy metal pioneers went through a lot of drastic lineup changes. Though the band's...
Revolver

Fan Poll: Top 5 Black Label Society Songs

Revolver has teamed with Black Label Society for an exclusive 2LP vinyl edition of Doom Crew Inc. on "grey/black/white tri-color" wax. Grab yours before they're gone!. For over two decades, Zakk Wylde and his Black Label Society cohorts have been cranking out rip-roaring heavy metal at a mind-boggling clip. The L.A. group released an album almost every year throughout the 2000s, and although their output has become a bit more sporadic over the last decade, the quality hasn't dipped one bit.
Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne
Geezer Butler
femalefirst.co.uk

Win a copy of Black Sabbath's Technical Ecstasy Deluxe Edition on CD!

Black Sabbath embraced change in 1976 when the heavy metal innovators started managing themselves and began exploring different sounds on the band’s seventh studio album, Technical Ecstasy. The record reached #13 in the U.K. and was certified gold in the U.S. BMG honors this daring album with a collection that...
SFGate

Bassist Neil Murray on His Years with Black Sabbath, Whitesnake, and Brian May

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features bassist Neil Murray.
102.9 WBLM

Eddie Vedder Shares ‘Long Way’ Song From New Solo LP ‘Earthling’

Eddie Vedder has released a solo single called “Long Way,” the first song from his upcoming album Earthling. With shades of country rock and Tom Petty-like phrasing, “Long Way” finds Vedder stretching his musical boundaries. Lyrically, the singer describes characters facing haunting regrets, looking back at parts of their life which can never be changed.
metalinjection

OZZY OSBOURNE Drops Unreleased Version Of "Hellraiser" With MOTÖRHEAD's Lemmy On Vocals

Ozzy Osbourne will release the 30th anniversary edition of. on September 17, and is now streaming a very special version of "Hellraiser" featuring Motörhead frontman Lemmy on vocals. The duet was one of four songs written by the duo, with "Hellraiser" being a single off Motörhead's 1992 album March ör Die and the seventh track on No More Tears.
97.9 WGRD

Poll: What’s the Best Volbeat Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Volbeat song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
New Haven Register

Hear Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister Trade Verses on New 'Hellraiser' Mashup

Ozzy Osbourne is paying tribute to the late Motöhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister with a new mashup of “Hellraiser,” one of the songs they cowrote for the former Black Sabbath frontman’s 1991 solo album, No More Tears. The track arrives ahead of a reissue of the album due out Friday. “This...
wcsx.com

Metallica’s ‘Blacklist’: The Best Version Of Each Song

Metallica’s Blacklist tribute album is a pretty unprecedented project. A tribute to Metallica’s 1991 “Black Album,” it has over 60 songs. The album itself only had 12 songs, but there are multiple versions of most of the songs (and at least one version of every song), giving The Blacklist a rather lengthy runtime. It was fun to listen to all of the tracks, but we decided to boil it down to the best versions of each of the songs. Here’s what we came up with.
mxdwn.com

Metal Icons Ozzy Osbourne And Lemmy Kilmister United For 30th Anniversary Edition of “Hellraiser”

As the 30th anniverary of “Hellraiser” rolls around, the metal icons Ozzy Osbourne And Lemmy Kilmister unite for an updated version of the track that combines the two versions of the song together. “Hellraiser” was originally released by Ozzy Obbourne in 1991, closely followed by the Motorhead version of the track, and finally listeners get to hear the two voices come together for the ultimate hail-raising.
musicfestnews.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Judas Priest & Sabaton Both Rock Warlando

CONCERT REVIEW: Judas Priest & Sabaton Both Rock Warlando. Orlando could not have asked for a better person to deliver a rock show than Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. The return of British metal rockers Judas Priest to Central Florida came amid the reemergence of the ever increasing global pandemic that continues to play heavily on the minds of many who attended Warlando metal festival on a sprinkle-filled steamy Saturday night. Judas Priest made their only Florida appearance this year, having last played there in 2019. Surprising was the fact that the Orlando Amphitheater was only about half full for a venue that has a 10,000-person capacity, leaving plenty of room to socially distance if that was your concern. Masks were nearly non-existent as is the norm at concerts these days. While it would have been great to see a couple of missing band members who didn’t make the trip across the pond, those who attended had the opportunity to experience an unbelievable concert by one of the greatest metal bands of all time — and certainly one of the most glaring omissions from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
American Songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne Releases Newly Reimagined Single Featuring Lemmy

Dark-minded singer and frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, is set to release the expanded digital deluxe edition of his 1991 solo album, No More Tears, on Friday (September 17). Included in the release is a new version of the song, “Hellraiser,” which features a mash-up vocal from Osbourne and the song’s co-writer, Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.
Kerrang

The 13 greatest uses of harmonica in rock and metal

They say that the harmonica (AKA mouth organ, AKA French harp) is the easiest instrument to play – badly. A reedy favourite of blues musicians and acoustic-wielding singer-songwriters looking to and body and range to their jangling compositions, it’s a tool that’s easy to pick up but notoriously tricky to master: music’s small package capable of generating big power. Predictably, it’s been borrowed by the fast-and-loose world of heavy music frequently over the years, to often cringeworthy and occasionally iconic effect.
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

