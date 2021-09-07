CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Dukes Chophouse hosting California wine dinner on Oct. 7

By Steve Barnes
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHENECTADY — Dukes Chophouse at Rivers Casino will host a dinner featuring five courses of food paired with five California wines, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Courses include roasted beets with burrata, scallops with quinoa-apple salad, chicken with wild rice, herb-crusted beef tenderloin with mushroom ragout and apple crisp with salted-caramel gelato. Wines will be sourced from Cakebread Cellars, its Two Creeks sublabel and Domaine Carneros.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Cakebread Cellars#Rivers Casino#Beef Tenderloin#Food Drink#Wines

Comments / 0

Community Policy