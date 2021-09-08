Tiger King star Erik Cowie has died age 53

Zookeeper Erik Cowie who appeared in the Netflix series Tiger King has been found dead aged 53.

Authorities reportedly discovered his body “face down” in a New York City appartment, but his death is not being treated as suspicious.

According to TMZ, a toxicology test will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Erik rose to fame as the head zookeeper at Joe Exotic’s GW Zoo in the hit Netflix show.

Despite originally being a staunch defender of Joe’s questionable business ethics, he later testified against him resulting in his former boss being jailed.