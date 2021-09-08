Red Dead Online Gets New Season Pass, Double Rewards for Call to Arms Mode

Rockstar has shared details about new bonuses and discounts coming to Red Dead Online. The game also gets a new season pass called the Quick Draw Club Pass No. 3. Red Dead Online’s Call to Arms mode rewards players with double cash and XP. Along with this, free-roam missions, gang hideouts, and blood money crimes will also offer double cash until September 13. The new season pass, Quick Draw Club Pass No. 3, has 25 ranks that offer 25 Gold bars, special bonuses, as well as rare items such as new knife variant and hairstyle. Players can also purchase all four instalments of the Quick Draw Club to claim the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 for free. Meanwhile, players who had purchased the previous two Quick Draw Club Passes and purchase the new pass this week will get 25 Capitale and 10 Fast Travel rewards within 72 hours of purchase.