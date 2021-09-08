Big 12 quickly working to expand before Texas, OU departures

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Big 12 survived college football’s last significant conference realignment a decade ago because the league still had Texas and Oklahoma. With the pending move of its only national championship winners to the Southeastern Conference creating another seismic shift, the Big 12 this time quickly moved into expansion mode. The league could add to its remaining eight members even before the Longhorns and Sooners are gone.

