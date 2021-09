“Ha-row dere.” My name is Ben Franklin and I am a loveable and handsome Labrador Retriever/Pointer Blend and am looking for my forever family. I am a very sweet boy with lots of energy. I have to exercise these gorgeous long legs of mine, so I would love an active family that would do fun things with me. We can go for long walks or run and play in the backyard with you. I love toys, so please make sure that we have plenty. I love to run around and play in the water, so maybe a kiddie pool would be fun for me too. I get along well with other friendly doggies and we would have so much fun playing together that I can hardly wait. I can be a little shy at first, but I warm up quickly and love to get cuddles and smooches when not playing.