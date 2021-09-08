Burnt Orange and Coriander Roast Pork

With just a small amount of ingredients you can easily make a batch of the most flavorful Garlic Herb butter that can be used in so many recipes!. Have you ever heard of compound butter? It's just a fancier way of saying flavored butter. If you have never made your own compound butter, you are absolutely missing out. It's so ridiculously easy but can really take food from good to amazing! I can't even begin to tell you how much flavor it can add. This goes great on so many things from potatoes, vegetables, steaks, chicken and more! There really is no end to the combinations of flavors you can make. But this Garlic Herb butter is one of my favorites. If you want to try out some deliciously flavorful butter, then you have to try this recipe for this Garlic Herb Butter - pronto!