An Alabama woman who was offering a $2,000 cash award for the return of her missing jewelry said she has since located two of three missing rings. The woman, Erin Ward, was alerted by the owner of Express Pawn in LaGrange on Aug. 2 that her diamond engagement ring diamond and wedding band were pawned at the location. On Wednesday, Ward picked up the rings and had to pay a $500 fee, which is the amount they were pawned for, she said.