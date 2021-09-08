CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Mawle, developer behind the ‘God of War’ Leviathan Axe, has passed away

Cover picture for the articleGame developer George Mawle, creator of the iconic Leviathan Axe from the 2018 God of War reboot, died on September 2nd. By now, everyone’s familiar with Marvel’s Thor and his ability to recall his hammer with just a wave of his hand. But he’s not the only character capable of that feat, as experienced by countless players in the well-loved 2018 God of War when using the impactful Leviathan Axe.

Vital God Of War Programmer Passes Away

The 2018 "God of War" was the Game of the Year award winner for plenty of reasons. As one of the best games of 2018, it had to do a lot right to earn the title. The game was both a faithful addition to the series and a close-to-perfect representation of the action genre at the time it was released. That action was spearheaded by the Leviathan Axe, Kratos' weapon, which was created by George Mawle. Sadly, the news of George Mawle's passing was shared by friends and colleagues via Twitter after his death on September 2.
The brainchild of God of War’s Leviathan Ax dies

George Mawle, described as one of the “fathers” of Leviathan Ax in the last game of God of War, and a former developer at Sony Santa Monica, has passed away. Mawle worked with Sony Santa Monica during the studio’s development phase of God of War, a PS4 exclusive. His work on the game’s signature weapon, the Leviathan Ax, and other areas of the game will forever be remembered by fans of the game and Mawle’s colleagues. “Mawle was an incredibly funny, smart and warm-hearted person. He was one of the fathers of the Leviathan Ax. Without his curiosity and intelligence, the throwback feature would never have been in the game,” said Cory Barlog, Sony Santa Monica creative director.
Developers and the gaming world mourn a 'God of War' gameplay engineer

God of War wouldn’t be considered a modern-day classic without the contributions of George Mawle, a gameplay engineer who sadly passed away on Thursday. Working at Sony Santa Monica during God of War’s development as a programmer, Mawle was responsible for everything from enemy combat behaviors to making weapons feel satisfying. Particularly the universally adored Leviathan Axe, which many of Mawle’s co-workers claimed wouldn’t be the same without his efforts.
