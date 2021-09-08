George Mawle, developer behind the ‘God of War’ Leviathan Axe, has passed away
Game developer George Mawle, creator of the iconic Leviathan Axe from the 2018 God of War reboot, died on September 2nd. By now, everyone’s familiar with Marvel’s Thor and his ability to recall his hammer with just a wave of his hand. But he’s not the only character capable of that feat, as experienced by countless players in the well-loved 2018 God of War when using the impactful Leviathan Axe.happymag.tv
