George Mawle, developer behind the ‘God of War’ Leviathan Axe, has passed away

George Mawle, described as one of the “fathers” of Leviathan Ax in the last game of God of War, and a former developer at Sony Santa Monica, has passed away. Mawle worked with Sony Santa Monica during the studio’s development phase of God of War, a PS4 exclusive. His work on the game’s signature weapon, the Leviathan Ax, and other areas of the game will forever be remembered by fans of the game and Mawle’s colleagues. “Mawle was an incredibly funny, smart and warm-hearted person. He was one of the fathers of the Leviathan Ax. Without his curiosity and intelligence, the throwback feature would never have been in the game,” said Cory Barlog, Sony Santa Monica creative director.