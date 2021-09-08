CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Common grackles show their colors

mountaintimes.info
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grackle appeared early last spring, the day before I put the feeder away (so as not to tempt the bears who would soon be awakening from their winter dens). In the dim light of a cloudy day, this avian visitor seemed at first to be just another blackbird, on the larger side, perhaps, and with a longer-than-usual tail. When I peered at him through the binoculars, however, his head and neck shimmered with iridescent blues and purples, and there seemed to be a greenish tinge to his wings.

mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Migration#Bird Species#Common Grackle#Bird Feeder#Robins#Northern Woodlands#The Outside Story#The Wellborn Ecology Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsCapital Journal

Millipedes: A common home invader

During late summer and early fall, millipedes are typically a hot topic. People observe them moving into homes, sheds and other outbuildings. Millipedes have four legs per body segment. The common millipede has 160 legs, whereas insects only have six legs total. The most commonly observed millipede is approximately 1 inch long and very dark brown in color, and they curl up when disturbed or dead.
Animalsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Remarkably common, the house sparrow

No matter where you live, you are likely familiar with the ever present little brown birds common to our cities, farmlands and parking lots, but what do you know about them? You see them fervently building nests in the illuminated letters of big box stores or pecking around under tables at outdoor eateries. If you have bird feeders, you may see them parking their little bird butts on the rim and working their way through a bunch of millet.
reviewjournal.com

Flamingo lovers show their true colors at Strip hotel gathering

Amid a crowd of Vegas tourists wandering through the Linq Promenade and the Flamingo, a small makeshift fashion show stuck out Tuesday afternoon. Participants strutted their pinkest shoes, biggest beaks and best feathers — each proving their passion for flamingos. One woman strode down the runway, set up in the...
AnimalsDIY Photography

This colorized 1933 footage shows the last known Tasmanian tiger

Thylacine or Tasmanian tiger was declared extinct way back in 1936 so none of us have ever been able to see it live. But The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) has just released a video that gives a new life to this unusual animal. The colorized footage from 1933 shows not only just any Tasmanian tiger but also the last one of its kind.
PoliticsCharlotteObserver.com

When will leaves change color in NC mountains? Map shows best time to see fall foliage

North Carolina’s trees are still coated in lush shades of green as the waning days of summer approach — but not for much longer. The leaves could start to change in the far reaches of Western North Carolina as soon as Labor Day, according to the 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map released annually by SmokyMountains.com. But the map’s week-by-week prediction indicates peak fall foliage for most mountain towns won’t arrive until October.
Wilmington, DEoutandaboutnow.com

A Colorful Tradition

The Brandywine Festival of the Arts has always been cause for celebration — a change of seasons, the brightness of art in multiple media — and this year a post-pandemic rejuvenation for its 60th anniversary. “Always the weekend after Labor Day,” Festival producer Barry Schlecker likes to say as he...
Beaver Dam, WIlocaleben.com

Colors of the Wind

If you are around my age, then you likely grew up singing songs like “Colors Of The Wind.” Historically inaccurate movie portrayals aside, I love that song. The lyrics talk of a connection to each other, to all living things, and to the earth. “Every rock and tree and creature has a life, has a spirit, has a name.” There is a lot of peace and power in that statement.
Rutland, VTmountaintimes.info

Sharing your garden creates memories between neighbors

Anything in your garden that you can divide and share provides a connection between you and another person. It will also become a remembrance of you. That may not seem important now but over time you will come to appreciate that someone thought enough of you to share a little piece of their garden with you.
Vermont Statemountaintimes.info

The Great Vermont Dragon Egg Hunt and Dash for Donuts

Sept. 13-18—KILLINGTON—Over 100 libraries have signed up to participate in the Great Vermont Dragon Egg Hunt. They are doing their scavenger hunt in their own communities. There is a dragon egg hidden somewhere in Killington. It can be found on public property and you’ll need clues to find the egg. The clues will be given on the Sherburne Library website and FB page each day between Sept. 13-18. Kids and families can come by the library now and sign up to be an “Official Dragon Hunter,” meaning they receive a badge and a dragon bracelet and the first four clues ahead of everyone else. On the 18th, if they stop in at the library starting at 9 a.m., they will receive the rest of the clues. The person who finds the “egg” will bring it back to the library and receive a prize.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

This 2.5-Mile Trail In Missouri Leads To A Cascading Waterfall And A Pond

A waterfall is, arguably, one of nature’s most beautiful creations. We’re quite fortunate in Missouri to have some jaw-dropping cascades, including the state’s tallest Mina Sauk Falls. However, not all of Missouri’s waterfalls are named, and some are tucked in hidden spots, making them a delight to discover. The Ritter Springs Nature Trail in Missouri […] The post This 2.5-Mile Trail In Missouri Leads To A Cascading Waterfall And A Pond appeared first on Only In Your State.
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Indiana Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

There’s just something about the autumn months that brings about an urge to explore the dark, spooky, or otherwise offbeat, and oftentimes we indulge in that need by going on ghost hunts or, in this case, awesome day trips to Indiana’s ghost towns and abandoned places. One ghost town in Indiana, in particular, is what […] The post The Indiana Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Moorhead quilt show colors the refugee experience

MOORHEAD — Over the years, the Hjemkomst Center has been a steady host to the traveling Quilt National showcase of the American fabric art tradition. A different show is currently on display — and it will challenge the quiet, calm and cozy connotations many have about quilting. “Forced to Flee”...
Red Crosshealthdigest.com

This Is The Most Common Blood Type

If you think blood type isn't important, think again. Blood transfusions save 4.5 million lives every single year, and the process would not be nearly as safe if blood type was not taken into account. Receiving an incompatible blood type can lead to a potentially deadly immune reaction. Fortunately, medical professionals avoid this by accounting for blood type (per Healthline).
MuseumsLaredo Morning Times

Shows share a common thread: Ambition

Museum exhibitions usually require at least two and sometimes as many as 10 years to organize. Securing loans of artworks, which may be spread far and wide, is a complicated business, requiring a deft diplomatic touch. Most exhibitions harness new research and have accompanying publications. And then there's sponsorships, insurance, marketing and other logistics. So you can imagine the chaos caused by the pandemic.
Rutland County, VTmountaintimes.info

Rutland County Humane Society’s ‘Kitten noses and yoga poses’

Rutland County Humane Society’s “Kitten Noses and Yoga Poses” fundraiser is almost here! Join the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) at Vermont Sport and Fitness Club on 40 Curtis Ave. in Rutland on Sunday, Sept. 12 for kitten yoga! Enjoy an all-level yoga class led by Stephanie Jones, E-RYT, with the company of adorable RCHS kittens! There are two classes available (10 a.m. and noon), and only 10 spots left for each! Tickets are $20 per person, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the animals at RCHS! All those attending must be 15 years old or older. The kittens have been doing their stretches, and are getting ready to join you in class! Sign up today at rchsvt.org before spots run out!

Comments / 0

Community Policy