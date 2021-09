RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police said a body of a man who went under in the Sangamon River in the Riverton area Thursday has been recovered. Police released the identity the man as 50 year old Chad Taylor of Riverton. He was found at about 1:40 p.m. Friday on the east bank of the river and about 150 yards from where he went under. His family has been notified, authorities said.