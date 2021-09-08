God Suffers for Us

At the beginning of the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Louis Cathedral, Archbishop Gregory Aymond told the congregation: “As we come together, we're very mindful of all of our own personal needs. But also we pray as an archdiocese, as a local church, as the people of God. We pray for all those who have been so terribly affected by Hurricane Ida. We pray for them. We pray for their families. As so many people now within our own archdiocese of New Orleans and especially in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux that are rebuilding their lives and their homes. And so our hearts and our prayers go out to all of them.”