CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

British Open returning to Royal Portrush in 2025

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Open is heading back to Royal Portrush. The R&A says the world’s oldest major championship will return to the Northern Irish venue in 2025 after a successful staging of the British Open there in 2019 when Irish player Shane Lowry won by six shots. That marked the first time Royal Portrush had hosted the event since 1951. Some 237,750 spectators attended the four days of the 2019 Open and that was a record attendance in the championship’s 161-year history. A record 61,000 spectators attended practice days.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Sports Writer#Royal Portrush#Ap Sports#R A#Northern Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfgolf365.com

Padraig Harrington relishing dramatic finale in race for Ryder Cup spots

European captain Padraig Harrington is braced for some “fuss and drama” as his Ryder Cup side is finalised at the BMW PGA Championship this week. World number one Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland are mathematically certain of their place in the team, with Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood also set to qualify.
New York City, NYWenatchee World

British qualifier Raducanu makes history by reaching U.S. Open semis

NEW YORK — British teenager Emma Raducanu produced yet another electrifying performance to become the first qualifier to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals on Wednesday, defeating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Down an early break, the 150th-ranked Briton recovered swiftly to win four straight games...
GolfKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Horschel wins at Wentworth, fueled by Ryder Cup snub

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Billy Horschel felt aggrieved this week at the manner in which he missed out on a place in the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup. So he took down a bunch of leading Europeans by himself. Horschel birdied Wentworth’s storied 18th hole after an approach...
Golfgolf365.com

England’s Laurie Canter sets halfway target at PGA Championship

England’s Laurie Canter set the halfway target in the BMW PGA Championship as the Ryder Cup qualifying battle continued to dominate the agenda at Wentworth. Canter carded eight birdies and two bogeys in a second round of 66 to post a halfway total of 11 under par, three shots clear of a six-strong group which included former Open champion Shane Lowry.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Europeans conflicted with BMW PGA Championship, Ryder Cup

There is plenty at stake at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week. Players are battling to win the European Tour’s flagship event, but the Ryder Cup is looming large with Padraig Harrington set to make his captain’s picks Monday. There are plenty of scenarios as players jockey for...
Golfgolfpunkhq.com

Laporta takes BMW PGA Championship lead

Francesco Laporta is in pole position to make his maiden European Tour win a Rolex Series title at the BMW PGA Championship, but the Italian has a bunched leaderboard lining up behind him heading into the final day, with several of them vying for a place on Pádraig Harrington’s European Ryder Cup team.
GolfSkySports

BMW PGA Championship: Justin Rose closes in as Kiradech Aphibarnrat holds halfway lead at Wentworth

The Englishman, who needs to win on Sunday to force his way into an automatic qualifying position for the European Ryder Cup team, is three shots off the lead on nine under. The lead is held by Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand who also fired a 68 to move to 12 under, one ahead of England's Laurie Canter (66) and Italian Francesco Laporta (65), and two clear of Australian Adam Scott (69).
Tennisabc17news.com

Britain savors a new sporting star in tennis champ Raducanu

Britain is hailing a new sporting superstar after Emma Raducanu won the U.S. Open as a qualifier for one of the most improbable achievements in tennis history. Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among those to congratulate the 18-year-old Raducanu after her 6-4, 6-3 victory over Leylah Fernandez that was broadcast on free-to-air TV in Britain in a primetime slot on Saturday evening. The thought of getting a message from the queen for becoming a Grand Slam champion likely couldn’t have been further from Raducanu’s mind at the start of the year when her preoccupation was being able to finish her high-school degree during the pandemic.
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Harrington Rounds Out European Ryder Cup Team With Lowry, Garcia, Poulter

European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington finalized his team by selecting veterans Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia along with his Irish compatriot Shane Lowry. Those three will join the four who qualified today: Tyrrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood, as well as the five who had clinches spots earlier: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy