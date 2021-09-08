Daine: meet the future emo icon mentored by Charli XCX

If God hates gays, why does Lady Gaga exist? Quickly, answer. Academy Award winner Lady Gaga has (finally) blessed us with a track list of Chromatica remixes for gays, by gays, and if the girlies can hang, sure, it’s for them, too. Dawn of Chromatica is a “reinvention” of LG6, her [*ahem*] sixth consecutive No. 1 album, featuring new collaborations and remixes executive produced by BloodPop. On Dawn of Chromatica, Arca remixes “Rain on Me,” with Ariana Grande while Shygirl and Mura Masa hop on “Sour Candy” with Blackpink. “Sine From Above” with Elton John gets a remix by Chester Lockhart, Lil Texas, and Mood Killer. Charli XCX and A.G. Cook will revive listeners with their remix of “911,” right before Ashnikko takes on “Plastic Doll.” Plus, more by LSDXOXO, COUCOU CHLOE, Doss, Planningtorock, Pabllo Vittar, and Clarence Clarity. The album also has not one, but two “Babylon” remixes: one with Bree Runway and Jimmy Edgar and, because Gaga loves her Little Monsters, the highly-lusted-after Haus Labs remix.
Comments / 0