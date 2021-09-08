Story Threads a New Infamous Game Could Explore

Sucker Punch Productions’ Infamous series could possibly make a comeback, with a new Infamous game rumored to be showcased in the PlayStation Event this week. Recently on Twitter, game industry insider @Shpeshal_Nick started rumors of Infamous’ comeback. Nick mentions in his tweet that Infamous could possibly make an appearance at the PlayStation Showcase event. However, he also mentions that he couldn’t get this information confirmed which could mean that Infamous’ return could be false. If the IP does make an appearance, this will definitely be a huge surprise for many. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen or heard of the Infamous franchise. Before Sucker Punch Productions moved on from the franchise, the last game they ever made was Infamous First Light.