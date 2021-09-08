CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story Threads a New Infamous Game Could Explore

By denise robinson
thegamerhq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation showcase will be held on September 9th. Fans have been waiting eagerly for this event for months. There has been speculation about possible reveals during the presentation. There are rumors that there will be a new PlayStation showcase.FamousGame could be inactive development PlayStation 5. Since then, the series has never been released. Infamous: The Second SonPS4 in 2014 would take a while before a new title is announced.

thegamerhq.com

