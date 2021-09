It’s been twenty years since we launched MATLAB Central. It's tempting to say that it’s been twenty years since we started the MATLAB online community. But of course that's not true! MATLAB Central succeeded largely because the community it serves was already in place. What we did was build that community a house, a house on the still-somewhat-new frontier of the World Wide Web. Maybe some of you, reading this today, were among the people who used the old anonymous FTP site that predated the File Exchange. Or maybe you answered questions on the Usenet MATLAB newsgroup, comp.soft-sys.matlab, that predated Answers. If you did, I’d love to hear from you down in the comments below.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO