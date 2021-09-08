CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘Cold’ front today brings lower humidity, some smoky skies

By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a clear sign that the seasons are slowly changing, our second cold front in just four days time will be moving through Central Texas. Unfortunately, September fronts, especially the ones in the first half of the month, don’t bring big temperature changes and this one is no exception. It will be reinforcing some drier air that’s already in place, but it could also bring a smoky tint to our skies too. Today’s front will swing into Central Texas during the afternoon hours bringing a subtle south to north wind shift. Temperatures aren’t expected to be much different today warming into the low 90s for afternoon highs thanks to some afternoon clouds. Any extra sunshine peeking through the clouds will give your city mid-90s. The difference you’ll feel is in the lack of humidity. Humid conditions were around through lunch time Tuesday but there isn’t much humidity to talk about today at all since dew points will be in the 50s and 60s. With the low humidity, rain chances with today’s front are hard to come by and there will only be a 20% chance of rain, mainly west of I-35, as the front pushes through late in the afternoon.

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Smoky#North Wind#Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Manchester, NHWMUR.com

Video: Warmer, more humid Sunday before cold front moves in tonight

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a great start to the weekend, a few changes move in starting today with more expected this week. It will be warmer and a bit more humid with partly sunny skies today. There will be a chance of a brief shower or thundershower this afternoon, mostly in northern areas. Highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points in the 60s (a summer-like feel to the air.)
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen to expect lower temperatures, humidity

Killeen can expect to enjoy warm days and cool nights as summer winds to a close. According to National Weather Service Spokeswoman Allison Prater, temperatures are expected to hover in the high 80s and low 90s during the day, with days closing out in the cool mid to low 70s.
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Smoky skies and warmer temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a beautiful morning across the bluegrass with hazy skies and a beautiful sunrise. Temps are a little warmer and muggier today than they have been. We will start off in the low 60s and gradually increase into the low to mid-80s for our high and things will be breezy. Smoke from the western fires will remain in our mostly clear skies till the early portion of the workweek.
EnvironmentKWTX

Another Comfortable Day But A Tropical System Arrives Soon

We dip to the mid 60′s to start your Sunday, with another comfortable day on tap with highs in the mid 90′s. We’re keeping an eye on the Gulf as a tropical disturbance will be moving towards the Texas Coastline going into the work week. There’s a good chance it will develop into a Tropical Storm, but regardless of development it’ll push a good amount of gulf moisture into our area and increase our rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. The disturbance will die off near Louisiana on Wednesday, after which our rain chances come down with highs back in the mid 90′s to end the week.
Texas StateKWTX

Tropical Storm Nicholas forms, expected to bring some rain to Central Texas

Hurricane hunters found that the tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche has winds over 39 MPH and has a closed low-level center of circulation, strengthening into Tropical Storm Nicholas just before 10 AM Sunday. Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds for a few days to cities and towns near the Texas Gulf Coast from the Texas and Mexico border all the way to the Texas and Louisiana border as it slowly moves through the state over the coming days. Nicholas is expected to make landfall Monday or Tuesday as a strong tropical storm but it’ll take a few days for the system to completely clear the region bringing increased rain potential. The highest rainfall potential and the strongest winds will be along the immediate coast and near and east of the center of circulation. Since the center of Nicholas is expected to make landfall to our southeast and stay east of our area, our impacts will be generally minimal with a few days of rain chances, occasional breezy winds, and cooler temperatures.
EnvironmentWLFI.com

September 12, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update

Highs yesterday reached 84-88, followed by near record warm lows early this morning of 68-73. After upper 80s to low 90s today with higher humidity leading to lower to upper 90s heat indices (with continued strong southwest winds & hazy sunshine). Winds will tend to diminish tonight, so I went...
Environment12newsnow.com

Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to gradually strengthen as it approaches Gulf Coast

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News' Hurricane Headquarters and the National Hurricane Center are keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico and what is now Tropical Storm Nicholas. The system could be a big rainmaker for our area, starting Sunday night and lasting for several days. However, modeling suggests Nicholas will become a remnant low by Thursday, meaning it could move out of the Southeast Texas area quicker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy