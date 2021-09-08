‘Cold’ front today brings lower humidity, some smoky skies

In a clear sign that the seasons are slowly changing, our second cold front in just four days time will be moving through Central Texas. Unfortunately, September fronts, especially the ones in the first half of the month, don’t bring big temperature changes and this one is no exception. It will be reinforcing some drier air that’s already in place, but it could also bring a smoky tint to our skies too. Today’s front will swing into Central Texas during the afternoon hours bringing a subtle south to north wind shift. Temperatures aren’t expected to be much different today warming into the low 90s for afternoon highs thanks to some afternoon clouds. Any extra sunshine peeking through the clouds will give your city mid-90s. The difference you’ll feel is in the lack of humidity. Humid conditions were around through lunch time Tuesday but there isn’t much humidity to talk about today at all since dew points will be in the 50s and 60s. With the low humidity, rain chances with today’s front are hard to come by and there will only be a 20% chance of rain, mainly west of I-35, as the front pushes through late in the afternoon.