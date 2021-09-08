Fred Media picks up two new factual series from ITVS Australia
Australia-based distributor Fred Media has acquired two factual series from ITV Studios (ITVS) Australia and added further shows to its autumn slate. The ITVS Australia series are: Inside Central Station: Australia’s Busiest Railway (10×60’), which goes behind the scenes at the Sydney train station and will premiere on SBS next week; and Australia Behind Bars (8×60’), which was commissioned by Nine network and provides unprecedented access to three of the country’s toughest prisons.www.c21media.net
