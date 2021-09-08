Fred Media picks up two new factual series from ITVS Australia

Chicago Med star Brian Tee will star opposite Nicole Kidman in the upcoming Amazon Original series, Expats, based on the best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee. Tee plays devoted husband and father Clarke, “who has no desire to exchange his expat lifestyle for American suburbia, until his world is upended and he is faced with an impossible choice,” according to the character description. The series is set against the fabric of Hong Kong and tells “the story of an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy.” The series also stars Ji-young Yoo, Sarayu Blue, and Jack Huston.