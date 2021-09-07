CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego Unveils Fender Stratocaster Set

By Corey Irwin
 6 days ago
Lego has announced a new set allowing fans to build their own miniature replica Fender Stratocaster. The 1,074 piece set includes the famed guitar, with the body built in either red or black bricks, complete with display stand and an accompanying 1965 Princeton Reverb amp. Highlights of the design include movable whammy bar, tuning pegs, and pickup switch, a stylized guitar strap, and removable panels revealing the amp’s motherboard, reverb tank and speaker.

