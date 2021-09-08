Villager Backstory: Nini Conner

Coming to you from The 360 Grille, a sky needle revolving restaurant at Marriott’s Shoals Hotel and Spa on the Tennessee River- Florence, Alabama. We are here to speak to Whitney Hibbett Trotman (wife of an Auburn Football player) and yes that Hibbett, the ones who started Hibbett Sporting Goods Company (sold in the mid 90’s). Her brother Kneeland Hibbett Jr. was a successful business man, pillar of the community, and proud father of two great kids when his wife, the Circuit Clerk in Lauderdale County, Melissa (Missy) Homan Hibbett, yes that Homan who played with Kenny Stabler and Ray Perkins on the University of Alabama Football team. Connected on all sides. You have to listen to get the story, sorry. If you are from Florence I bet you think you know what happened, but you have no idea.