Evil Genius Beer Goes To Sheetz

Sheetz, a legendary mid-Atlantic gas/convenience store chain, has released its second bigtime collaboration with Philadelphia, PA’s Evil Genius Beer Co. Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,000 employees. The company which operates more than 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina has evolved into much more than gas stations that sell snacks into outlets with award-winning foods and now their own limited release beers.