Single-Vehicle Rollover in North Sacramento Traps Driver
Accident Reported on I-80 in Single-Vehicle Rollover. A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred in North Sacramento on September 5 that trapped the driver inside their vehicle. The accident happened along westbound I-80 just east of the Norwood Avenue off-ramp around 7:37 p.m. The traffic accident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the SUV ended up on its side, driver side down.www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
