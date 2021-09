Smithtown’s Town Board has scheduled a Sept. 23 public hearing for legislation to opt out of a provision of New York State marijuana law legalizing retail sale of the drug. Two board members — Supervisor Edward Wehrheim and Tom Lohmann — have already said in interviews that they see little benefit to allowing dispensaries and cafes in the town, at least for now. The town’s share of marijuana sales tax revenue is unlikely to be significant, they said. Lohmann, a former NYPD detective with experience in narcotics enforcement, said he also had serious misgivings about contributing to the spread of what he called a "gateway drug."