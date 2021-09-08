Restaurant industry update shows positive trends and changes
A new report looks at how the restaurant industry may be forever changed after the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Restaurant Association released its mid-year State of the Restaurant Industry update, which illustrates the continued impact of the pandemic on the industry. The report looks at trends influencing the industry's recovery as of June-July 2021, including the economy, workforce and food and beverage sales.www.advantagenews.com
