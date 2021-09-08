Restaurant industry update shows positive trends and changes

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s been dubbed “the Great Resignation” – American’s who have left their jobs in the pandemic. The restaurant and bar industry has been hit by the Great Resignation in huge numbers, and we wanted to know why its workers are looking elsewhere. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talked Wednesday to a former bartender about why she got out of the biz. Tell the Bethany Lewis of two years ago she would be working in a tech job right now, and she might not have believed you. “Very drastically different!” Lewis said. After 12 years bartending, she was ready to...