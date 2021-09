Even though it may not necessarily feel like it all the time, New Jersey is slowly but surely getting back to where it needs to be regarding the job market. The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on New Jersey's economy. So many people were out of work and businesses were closing down left and right in 2020. People even had a heck of time getting their unemployment benefits because of how overwhelmed the unemployment office was with so many people out of work at one time.