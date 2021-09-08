CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker signs bully mediation law

advantagenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed Senate Bill 673, a bill that aims to help students find common ground when dealing with bullies rather than having them miss school. Senate Bill 673 aims to help victims of bullying based on religion, race, ethnicity, or any other category...

www.advantagenews.com

