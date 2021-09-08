Pritzker signs bully mediation law

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker today issued Executive Order 2021-21, launching a comprehensive and integrated approach to fighting homelessness in Illinois. The order establishes the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the new position of State Homelessness Chief to lead the task force. It also provides for a Community Advisory Council on Homelessness consisting of diverse stakeholders that represent the goals and population described in this executive order, including representation of people with disabilities, people with lived experience, the philanthropic sector, and local Continuums of Care. The governor was joined by Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) Secretary Grace Hou, community leaders, and stakeholders as he laid out a government-wide approach to serving unhoused residents across the state.