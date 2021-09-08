Five Actors Who Could Play Lady Gaga in a Movie Biopic

Biopics tend to come and go but apparently, it’s believed that creating certain biopics about various stars that are still around is something that people want to see, or at least want to talk about. The idea that Jojo Siwa, one of the brightest stars on the rise, stated that she would love to star in a biopic about Lady Gaga, has created enough of a stir to get people flapping their gums about the possibility and has also created enough interest to the point that it might actually happen eventually since the fact is that Gaga has been a very prominent star throughout the years and has become someone that people look up to for various reasons. While some might wonder why she’s still famous, which is a common question in some crowds, others tend to ignore this kind of sentiment and focus more intently on the fact that she’s been an award-winning singer and actress and has continued to wow people with her talent. But now the question is who would be best to pose as Lady Gaga in a movie.