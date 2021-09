A waterfall is, arguably, one of nature’s most beautiful creations. We’re quite fortunate in Missouri to have some jaw-dropping cascades, including the state’s tallest Mina Sauk Falls. However, not all of Missouri’s waterfalls are named, and some are tucked in hidden spots, making them a delight to discover. The Ritter Springs Nature Trail in Missouri […] The post This 2.5-Mile Trail In Missouri Leads To A Cascading Waterfall And A Pond appeared first on Only In Your State.