Moving to university can be a stressful time in normal circumstances, but in the middle of a global pandemic, students are understandably a lot more worried than they would normally be. Last year there was a significant outbreak at the university with over a hundred students testing positive in the first week. Glasgow University was all over BBC News and many other news outlets as the first student halls to be badly hit by the virus. But this time last year the cases in Scotland were a lot lower than they are now which has left us all wondering will there be another halls outbreak? And will it be a lot worse?