CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

How a gift from a stranger helped kickstart my mental health recovery

By Dr. Rachel Kallem Whitman
pghcitypaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This story contains references to suicide. It all started with a muffin. Hmm, I guess it didn’t start with the muffin — it ended with one. You could tell she hated her job. The bagels were burned, the countertop cluttered with old receipts and neglected crumbs, and there were no straws or drink lids as far as the eye could see. When she saw me trudge through the front door, ringing the little bell, she met me with a soft sigh and knowing eyes. I think she could tell I was struggling, too.

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duquesne University#Depression#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Mental Healthnhpbs.org

How Remote Work Destroyed My Mental Health

Katherine Berry was living out her dream life - or so she thought. After graduating a year early from USC Business School, Katherine landed a big-time sales gig at a well-known tech company in San Francisco. But then the pandemic hit. Suddenly, new roommates (her parents) and the inability to unplug (60-70 hour work weeks) had Katherine’s anxiety levels at an all-time high.
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

7 things for parents to know to help their mental health

We’re just days away from the start of a new school year—which can bring back old feelings of stress and anxiety for parents as they try to get everything ready for their students. "The first day of school has anxiety just because it’s the first day of school. Then you...
Oakland, CAKQED

How to Improve Mental Health at School

Mental health has only become more important and more fraught as the pandemic has confined children to their homes and limited their social interactions. With parents losing jobs and COVID-19 claiming loved ones, adolescents are experiencing a lot more strain on their mental health. “There's just a lot more worry...
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

7 tips to help your student's mental health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shopping, schedules, homework, new classes, there’s just a lot to get back to that students can struggle with. So we gathered some tips for your child to ease that transition. The back to school process this year is something Tiffany Tarrant talked about with her son...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Coping with Divorce: How It Affects Your Mental Health

Divorce is never an easy thing to go through, and it affects every person in a different way. It can be difficult to cope with the emotions that come along with divorce, and sometimes people need help dealing with their feelings. Divorce is not just about splitting up property; it is also about splitting up your family. When you split your family apart, you are more likely to experience mental health problems such as depression or anxiety. In this blog post, we will discuss how divorce impacts our mental health and what coping strategies may help someone who has experienced a recent divorce.
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Community awareness can help mental health struggles

It never ceases to amaze me what an amazing and complicated thing a community is — always changing and interconnected. When there are issues, solutions rarely come down to one intervention or agency. Maybe it is because we are in the middle of various needs assessments or dealing with the next COVID-19 round, but as the various human service groups collaborate to address needs, gaps and trends, how systems impact each other becomes more apparent and more and more important.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Don’t Accidentally Stigmatize Mental Health Recovery

The pandemic has been hard on the mental health of our country. There was a 30% increase in adults reporting anxiety or depression in January 2021 (compared to 2019), and the economic hardship and isolation that many experienced contributed to a rise in suicides in the black community. Those of...
Mental Healthbackpacker.com

To Save My Mental Health, I Stopped Buying Backpacking Gear

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. When I first sat down with a therapist at my university a couple of years ago, one of the first things I discovered about myself was that I do not like being out of control. At the time, that was exactly how I felt: Careers for environmental humanities graduates are generally hard to get and low-paying, and with my thesis nearly finished, I was hurtling towards a formless future. At the same time, I was also struggling with an uncertain relationship that had left me feeling adrift. To put it simply: I was dealing with some stuff.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Support Students’ Mental Health Returning to School

As kids head back to school, the pandemic fuels challenges. But there are ways to help make the transition go smoothly. Anyone who’s tried to improve their fitness knows how hard it can be to get back into an exercise groove. Now imagine how challenging it is now for U.S. kids to go from nearly 500 days in quarantine to in-person learning and extracurriculars.
Theater & DanceWorld Economic Forum

How dance and movement therapy can help mental health

Body movement in and of itself is known to have a multitude of benefits. These include reducing perceived stress, lowering inflammation in the body and even promoting brain health. Dance and movement therapy has now been found to help treat anxiety and depression. A few years ago, framed by the...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

How diabetes and mental health are inextricably linked

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Mental health has long been known as a determinant of physical health, a fact made painfully obvious during a pandemic. For those living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, stress, isolation and uncertainty can bring on anxiety and depression, which in turn can lead to poorer self-care and worsening physical conditions. Add to that, diabetes increases the risk for cardiovascular disease—the number-one cause of death for patients with diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association—and a challenging health picture emerges.
Chatham, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

‘A Lot Of Anxiety,’ Some School Districts Get Extra Student Counseling Help From Local Mental Health Providers

CHATHAM (CBS) – Figuring out complicated new schedules, and meeting lots of new kids, students at Monomoy Middle School got to check out their new school a week before classes started. And while kids get used to being in the hallways, teachers are getting ready to assess where they are academically and mentally. According to Melissa Maguire, the head of student services in the district, school counselors are always busy, but this year they expect to see even more kids struggling. “A lot of anxiety,” she told WBZ-TV. “Especially if you already had social anxiety. And a lot of kids are actually afraid...
Mental HealthCBS News

New technology could help improve mental health

The ongoing pandemic is taking its toll on many people's mental health. Dr. Aron Tendler, chief medical officer of medical technology company BrainsWay, joins CBSN during National Suicide Prevention Week to discuss technologies that can improve mental health while identify suicide ideation.
Mental HealthKansas State Collegian

Panelists discuss mental health resources, advice for those seeking help

Students, specialists and special guest Bill Snyder took part in a panel discussion dedicated to mental health awareness Tuesday afternoon. Nicholas Wallace, an associate professor in the division of biology at Kansas State, moderated the discussion. During the discussion, Wallace asked panel members questions about mental health struggles, resources and...
Mental Healthnorthernstar.info

Internet helps mental health awareness

Mental illness has been brutally stigmatized within society. Because of this, many people live without fully acknowledging their mental health concerns. However, there have been greater efforts put into education on mental health concerns via the internet. Although the internet has its flaws, this is overall a good change for the future of mental health education.

Comments / 0

Community Policy