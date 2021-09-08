How a gift from a stranger helped kickstart my mental health recovery

Divorce is never an easy thing to go through, and it affects every person in a different way. It can be difficult to cope with the emotions that come along with divorce, and sometimes people need help dealing with their feelings. Divorce is not just about splitting up property; it is also about splitting up your family. When you split your family apart, you are more likely to experience mental health problems such as depression or anxiety. In this blog post, we will discuss how divorce impacts our mental health and what coping strategies may help someone who has experienced a recent divorce.