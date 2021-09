Oil rose as investors assessed China's confirmation that it had released crude from its strategic reserves in an unprecedented intervention in the global market. Futures in New York increased 1.8% on Friday, rising in tandem with broader markets. Beijing tapped its giant reserves "to ease the pressure of rising raw material prices," according to an announcement from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration. It didn't give further details, but people familiar with the matter said the statement referred to millions of barrels of oil that were offered to domestic refineries in July.