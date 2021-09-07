CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

AMC’s Stock Soars After Record-Setting Holiday Weekend

By Gerelyn Terzo
fxempire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Day weekend was a success for AMC Entertainment, and the good vibes are spilling over to the movie chain’s stock price. More than 2 million movie-goers attended U.S.-based AMC theatres over the holiday weekend, which smashed the company’s old sales record from eight years ago, as pointed out by CEO Adam Aron. AMC attracted about 800,000 movie-goers to its international theaters across Europe and the Middle East.

www.fxempire.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Amc Entertainment#Amc Theatres#Stock Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies

Comments / 0

Community Policy