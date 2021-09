Incredible pressure often produces incredible developments — and if nothing else, the global pandemic has been a prime example of that very process. As Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told the press in 2020, “As COVID-19 impacts every aspect of our work and life, we have seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months.” Over the last year, we’ve seen the fastest ever development of multiple vaccines and breakthroughs in multiple different fields. Remote working now looks as though it will remain a fixture of work far beyond the pandemic as a way to cut costs and improve employee satisfaction. Furthermore, enterprise security is adapting to the new landscape.