Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila became Alabama’s career leader in Major League home runs on Sunday when he hit his 105th. With two out in the top of the fourth inning, Avila got a 92-mph fastball on a 2-2 pitch from the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryse Wilson and hit it over the right-field fence at PNC Park for his first home run of the season. The home run tied the score at 2-2.