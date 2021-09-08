City Council Member Jane Raybould Announces Run For Legislature
(AP) Jane Raybould, a Lincoln city council member and former Lancaster County commissioner, has announced her candidacy for an open seat in the Nebraska Legislature. Raybould says she’s running for Legislative District 28, an area of Lincoln neighborhoods just south of downtown. The seat is currently held by state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a fellow Democrat who is ineligible to run again in 2022 because of term limits.klin.com
Comments / 0