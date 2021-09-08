Reclaiming a legacy

I don’t have a death wish. Apparently there is a number of anti-mask and anti-vaccine people who do. The sad part is that they are not only wishing death for themselves, but their for loved ones, me and my loved ones, too. The good thing is that these people probably weren’t around when smallpox and polio was eradicated in America in 1980 and 1979 respectively, both accomplished because the population got vaccinated. If we don’t get COVID-19 and it and its stronger variants under control and eradicated, it has the potential to kill us all.