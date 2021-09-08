Reclaiming a legacy
Americans have been fighting about whether to fight since 1776, when colonists debated defying a king. Just about every American war was preceded by impassioned pleas for peace. Such is the reality of a democracy. Dictators go to war at will; democracies debate, discuss, and then decide. In 1938, despite Hitler invading neighbors and attacking Jews, and Japan raping Nanking in China, Congress considered a Constitutional Amendment to require a popular vote before America could go to war. It narrowly failed, with the margin of difference of 11 — out of 435 — votes in Congress. A few years later, American soldiers were in combat around the globe, with overwhelming support at home.
