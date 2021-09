St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its annual Rally Day on Sunday. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service will be outdoors, and a picnic and games will follow the service. The church’s next free drive-in movie night will be “Finding Nemo” at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Its next Worship at the Cross service will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in the fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.