Jack was my friend
One of my favorite memories occurred while growing up in the late ’60s as a middle-schooler spending portions of my summers at my uncle’s hunting/fishing camp, Camp Tiger, riding horses, fishing and hunting without adult supervision. I learned to drive my Uncle’s Land Rover. It didn’t have brakes so I learned to coast to a stop. One time I purposely ran into a tree to stop at 2-3 mph. I figured it was not a big deal. I was wrong. It hurt. Later, I learned about physics and that all of the kinetic energy has to go somewhere.www.heraldpalladium.com
