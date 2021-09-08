CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Jack was my friend

By JOE HANCHEY HP Opinion Maker
Herald-Palladium
 4 days ago

One of my favorite memories occurred while growing up in the late ’60s as a middle-schooler spending portions of my summers at my uncle’s hunting/fishing camp, Camp Tiger, riding horses, fishing and hunting without adult supervision. I learned to drive my Uncle’s Land Rover. It didn’t have brakes so I learned to coast to a stop. One time I purposely ran into a tree to stop at 2-3 mph. I figured it was not a big deal. I was wrong. It hurt. Later, I learned about physics and that all of the kinetic energy has to go somewhere.

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riding Horses
Related
Birmingham, ALbirminghamtimes.com

‘I was just ready to marry my best friend, the love of my life’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique. JAMES...
KidsSlate

My Daughter Has No Friends in Her Class—Again

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My fourth grade...
Animalsctnewsonline.com

Wither my friendly garden creatures?

Years ago, our garden used to be a favorite playground for a variety of insects, toads, frogs and other critters. Now, almost at summer’s end, I have yet to spot one praying mantis or dragonfly. They seemed plentiful at least five years ago. Why have they decided to avoid our backyard jungle?
KidsPolygon

I was institutionalized as a teen, and Wario was my only friend

We’ve all had dark times in our lives, times when we looked back at the metaphorical beach we had just crossed and despaired to see only one set of footprints. But when I was at my lowest, I had an unexpected friend. There was only one set of footprints because Wario carried me.
Troy, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
RelationshipsTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'Should we tell our friend his children are running his business into the ground?'

A close friend is the proprietor of a local restaurant, whose day-to-day running he passed on to his children a couple of years ago. We recently went there for Sunday lunch and were horrified to discover how it had gone downhill. I appreciate that it’s been a difficult time for the industry, but the service was absolutely dreadful, with long waits between courses. Outside, the entrance was scruffy, with weeds growing in the doorway, and there was no atmosphere to speak of inside.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Slams a Young Woman for Working as a House Cleaner, but Karma Teaches Him Well — Story of the Day

A man looked down upon a young woman because she worked as a cleaner. But soon after, something happened, and the man couldn’t get her out of his head. Mrs. Miller was in a good mood because her son Chris was coming to visit her. He had lately purchased a one-room apartment next to his mother’s building and had decided to relocate there. Since the woman was old, Chris wanted to stay closer to her.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

This 2.5-Mile Trail In Missouri Leads To A Cascading Waterfall And A Pond

A waterfall is, arguably, one of nature’s most beautiful creations. We’re quite fortunate in Missouri to have some jaw-dropping cascades, including the state’s tallest Mina Sauk Falls. However, not all of Missouri’s waterfalls are named, and some are tucked in hidden spots, making them a delight to discover. The Ritter Springs Nature Trail in Missouri […] The post This 2.5-Mile Trail In Missouri Leads To A Cascading Waterfall And A Pond appeared first on Only In Your State.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

My Friend Peppa Pig Has a Gameplay Trailer to Share

Next month's biggest PlayStation 4 release, My Friend Peppa Pig, has finally graced us with a gameplay trailer featuring the famous animated pig herself alongside family and friends. We were half expecting Petoons Studio to save the huge reveal for Thursday's PlayStation Showcase, but now we can fully digest and break down these three and a half minutes of gameplay ahead of time. The game's out on 22nd October 2021, for those who want to mark it on their calendars.
Barnstable, MABarnstable Patriot

From the Heart: Meant to be

Here are many stories of challenge over these past 18 months as businesses have struggled with the realities of the pandemic. Established restaurants have found themselves barely able to survive. Try to imagine opening a new restaurant during the pandemic seems like the impossible. Not for Maria Ferguson. Maria’s dream came true when the Fig Tree restaurant opened its doors on September 16, 2020.
AnimalsHerald-Palladium

Hummingbirds begin their trek south

Adult male ruby-throated hummingbirds have already started departing northern portions of their breeding range for their winter range, which extends from southern Florida and central Mexico south into Central America. On Aug. 26, Brad Anderson took a nice photo of an adult male ruby-throated hummingbird as it perched on a...
LifestyleHerald-Palladium

Get Outdoors

Junior Naturalist: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 18. A special club for kids ages nine and older who are really interested in nature. Fill nature journals with findings and learn how to share your love of nature with others. Club will also meet Oct. 16, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 12, March 16 and April 16. Cost is $10 per session or $70 for all sessions. Payment is required in advance of sessions. Call 927-4832 to register or if you have questions. Club size is limited. Membership required.
Religionolneyenterprise.com

“My Friend Shala”

My friend Shala died on an ordinary Friday morning while I slept. Somehow it made me feel guilty, knowing that I wasn’t awake and aware of the struggle that had gone on in the night, her young body finally succumbing to the brain tumors we had prayed so hard against. By 4am, she was in the arms of Jesus, and I slept on in the arms of my husband of twenty-two years, oblivious to the pain, the victory, and the epic battle between life and death that ended with life everlasting. She was forty-one. She lives forever.
Musiccoolhunting.com

Kiefer: i love my friends

New from LA-based pianist and producer Kiefer comes a loose, funk tune that OkayPlayer astutely says “could have easily been pulled from the Voodoo sessions” by D’Angelo. This silky smooth, jazzy track, “i love my friends,” appears on Kiefer’s just-released album When There’s Love Around.

Comments / 0

Community Policy