Google Duo is Google’s very own video and audio calling app. It is kind of a successor to Hangouts, but only partially… it’s a long story. In any case, you can use Google Duo to either make audio or video calls to other devices that have the Google Duo app. That application does come pre-installed on quite a few (Android) phones, and for those that don’t have it, it can be downloaded via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on your platform.

