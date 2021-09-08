'It's important we show racism can't win': Ex-Premier League star Fabrice Muamba says players should NOT walk off the pitch if they are racially abused so they 'face the problem front on'

Wales captain Gareth Bale says he would support his players walking off the pitch in the face of racial abuse and called for repeat offenders to be kicked out of international football.Bale leads Wales into World Cup qualifying action against Belarus on Sunday just days after England players Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling were racially abused and targeted with monkey chants in Hungary. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to England’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham calling for “proper punishments”.It has been suggested that players could walk off the field in future...