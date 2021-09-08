'It's important we show racism can't win': Ex-Premier League star Fabrice Muamba says players should NOT walk off the pitch if they are racially abused so they 'face the problem front on'
Footballers should not storm off the pitch when they hear racist abuse, former Premier League star Fabrice Muamba has warned. The ex-Bolton midfielder, who retired in 2012 after having a cardiac arrest during a match, said players should stand in 'solidarity'. The 33-year-old said stars should not 'run away from...www.chatsports.com
