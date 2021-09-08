CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's important we show racism can't win': Ex-Premier League star Fabrice Muamba says players should NOT walk off the pitch if they are racially abused so they 'face the problem front on'

Cover picture for the articleFootballers should not storm off the pitch when they hear racist abuse, former Premier League star Fabrice Muamba has warned. The ex-Bolton midfielder, who retired in 2012 after having a cardiac arrest during a match, said players should stand in 'solidarity'. The 33-year-old said stars should not 'run away from...

UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England players targeted with racial abuse - reports

BUDAPEST, Sept 2 (Reuters) - England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary supporters during Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday, British broadcasters reported. ITV and Sky Sports said their pitchside reporters heard racist 'monkey chants' aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham.
FIFAPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Bale would lead Wales off pitch in face of racial abuse if necessary

Wales captain Gareth Bale says he would support his players walking off the pitch in the face of racial abuse and called for repeat offenders to be kicked out of international football.Bale leads Wales into World Cup qualifying action against Belarus on Sunday just days after England players Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling were racially abused and targeted with monkey chants in Hungary. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to England’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham calling for “proper punishments”.It has been suggested that players could walk off the field in future...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

IAN HERBERT: If Premier League players won't take the vaccine DROP THEM... managers must stop pandering to stars and tell them to ignore the nonsense

No one seems to know how the preposterous notion managed to take hold at the elite end of football, where there is such vast wealth and time to educate and inform players. But the myth that Christian Eriksen collapsed at Euro 2020 because of the Covid vaccine is actually still doing the rounds at some Premier League clubs.
UEFAThe Guardian

Fifa facing questions over anti-racism policy after England players abused

Fifa is facing questions over its anti-racism policy after Uefa sources said football’s global governing body could have forced Hungary to play their World Cup qualifier against England behind closed doors. Fifa and Uefa are both under pressure to tackle racism more effectively after a section of Hungary supporters aimed...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Social media giants ‘waiting for footballer to kill themselves’ before tackling racism, say ex-players

Social media giants are waiting for a footballer to “kill themselves” before tackling racist abuse, Anton Ferdinand, the former Premier League player, has warned MPs. The former West Ham defender and brother of Rio Ferdinand, the England international, called on tech companies to ID new users to stop banned racists easily creating new accounts to continue sending abuse.
Premier Leaguecentralrecorder.com

Three Important Premier League players were evacuated from Guniea

Morocco’s national team had to be escorted out of Guinea on Sunday after an attempted coup took place in the country’s capital Conakry. Morocco was due to face Guinea in a World Cup qualifier, but they were forced from their country after hours of gunfire. Soldiers appeared on national television...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Rio Ferdinand: Empowered players to walk off if authorities do not act on racism

Rio Ferdinand believes “empowered” players will start walking off in the face of racism if the authorities do not take stronger action soon. Last week during England’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary, Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were subjected to racist abuse but Gareth Southgate’s side did not let it deter them and secured an impressive 4-0 win.

