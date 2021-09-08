Appeals court affirms life sentence for Tommy Richards

LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals has affirmed the life without parole sentence for a man who kidnapped, raped and killed a 10-year-old girl in Benton Harbor in 1987. Tommy Richards, now 50, was 17 when he raped and suffocated Shamika Hicks, stuffed her body in trash bags and left her in an abandoned refrigerator that was among trash in an otherwise vacant field. After a community-wide search for Shamika, whose mother had reported her missing, her body was found May 4, 1987.