Most of the cryptocurrencies impacted by El Salvador’s hindered bitcoin adoption seem to stabilising.Bitcoin, which was priced close to $52,000 on Tuesday hasn’t completely reached old levels but has slightly recovered following its nosedive, and is now valued at about $46,500.The prices of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardano (ADA) are also stabilising.Solana, which had recovered yesterday and reached new high values is sliding down again, slipping by about 8 per cent compared to its value a day ago.The global crypto market has grown by above 2 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is valued at...