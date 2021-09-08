CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Speaking Latin brings an unmediated thrill to the Classics

psyche.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMosaic at the Bardo Museum in Tunis, Tunisia. Courtesy Wikipedia. Lingua Latina viva est. ‘The Latin language is alive.’ Most English-speakers reading the Latin phrase will have a ready understanding of the individual words (lingua, viva), and the simple sentence might even arouse a recognition that this is a language one can learn to speak as well as read. I was introduced to Latin at the age of seven by an inspiring schoolmaster called John Evans, who strode into the classroom, sketched a profile face on the blackboard, and declared: ‘Haec est puella. Amo puellam.’ I was elated to realise that I immediately and without instruction understood this to mean: ‘This is a girl. I love the girl.’ The change in form from puella to puellam struck me as no less obvious than the change in the English pronoun in ‘He is the teacher, I love him’ (Ille magister est, amo illum).

psyche.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Schopenhauer
Person
John Locke
Person
Petrarch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#Living Language#Spoken Language#Native Language#Italian#Spanish#Romanian#Cae#Kai#Christian#Catullus#Neo Latin#Classics#The University Of Oxford#The Accademia Vivarium#Villa Falconieri#Dutch#Hungarian#Finnish#South American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Related
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Manchester Free Latin Bachata Class

Free taster Latin Bachata dance classes every Tuesdays in Manchester. You're cordially invited to try LATIN BACHATA DANCING for FREE every Tuesdays, SUITABLE FOR ABSOLUTE BEGINNER. No Bubble Partner required. Fantastic hobby and great way to make new international and local connections and friends. Classes delivered by experience Latin Dance...
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

NIS Classics Vol. 2 Brings Makai Kingdom, ZHP to Switch and PC in 2022

After more than a decade, NIS America announced Makai Kingdom and Zettai Hero Project (ZHP) are making their comeback to Nintendo Switch and PC via the NIS Classics Vol 2 remaster bundle in Spring 2022. The games will be available with English and Japanese audio and pre-order for the Switch physical limited edition, priced at $99, is now available on NIS America Store. It includes:
WorldPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey & Stacey Silva’s Turkey Doctor Has Tragic Reputation?

Darcey and Stacey Silva are extremely excited about their twin transformations. The girls have flown all the way to Turkey for these epic makeovers. This is currently being shown on their hit TLC reality series, Darcey and Stacey. However, it appears the plastic surgeon she is praising on social media for her new look might not be all she claims he is.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie wears gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress for wedding in Italy

Princess Eugenie was spotted attending a wedding in Italy in a new photo that surfaced on social media at the weekend. In a smiling snap taken outside the ceremony, the Princess wore a delicate peach dress designed by Peter Pilotto along with her Anya Hindmarch Marano clutch bag. According to...
Visual ArtRutland Herald

Is there surrealism in Latin America?

It might be argued that surrealist paintings cannot be considered either good or bad. How so? Because the primary source of inspiration for surrealist artists are dreams — fueled by the writings of Sigmund Freud, who asserted that higher forms of truth might be found in the subconscious through dreams in his book “The Interpretation of Dreams” (1899).
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

A DJ Booth Brings the Funk to This Designer’s Classical London Flat

Since earning her degree in textiles and fashion from the revered Central Saint Martins in 2007, interior designer Isabelle Lomas hasn’t wasted any time establishing herself as one to watch. She has styled for British Vogue; tackled interiors for Soho House alongside its founder, Nick Jones; and, most recently, started her own design firm. In 2017, in the midst of it all, she also juggled a side project: freshening up the classical 750-square-foot apartment she shares with her husband, Rob, in London’s Notting Hill.
TravelTheme Park Insider

Kondaa Brings Big Coaster Thrills to Walibi Belgium

September 2, 2021, 6:34 PM · Let's check on a new-for-2021 roller coaster that we have not covered yet here on Theme Park Insider. Once again, our friend Adriel Tjokrosaputro brings us the report, this time from Walibi Belgium. That's where Kondaa opened May 8 this year. This Intamin Mega...
Economyfinextra.com

Addi raises $75m to bring BNPL to Latin America

Bogota-based Addi has raised $75 million in an extension f its Series B funding round led by Greycroft. GGV Capital, Citius Capital, and Intersection Growth Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Citius VC, Endeavor Catalyst, Foundation Capital, Monashees, and Quona Capital al joined the extension, which brings Addi's 90-day funding total to $140 million and doubles the firm's valuation.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Scrapping vaccine passports the latest Government pandemic U-turn

Sajid Javid has said plans to introduce vaccine passports, requiring members of the public to show proof of double-vaccine status, have been scrapped. The Health Secretary announced the latest Government U-turn on Sunday, following a backlash from Tory MPs. Throughout the pandemic, Government advice has shifted on a range of...
Gamblingsoundsandcolours.com

Is Gambling Legal In Latin America?

For most of the parts, gambling in Norway is considered to be illegal. Only two companies in the entire country are authorized to offer gambling services, namely: Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto. Furthermore, the country has legalized organizing gambling parties at homes as long as it does not have any...
Medical & BiotechLeader-Telegram

Pfizer to vaccinate Latin America

WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech are partnering with a Brazilian biopharmaceutical company to begin producing doses of their COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for distribution within Latin America, significantly boosting vaccine access in a region that has struggled to secure supply, the company said last week. The partnership with Eurofarma Laboratórios SA...
Books & Literaturenybooks.com

The World of Tadeusz Borowski’s Auschwitz

This essay is adapted from the author’s foreword to Here in Our Auschwitz and Other Stories by Tadeusz Borowski, translated from the Polish by Madeline G. Levine and published by Yale University Press on September 14. Timothy Snyder is the Levin Professor of History at Yale, where he also serves...
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Good without God?

You may have seen the headlines. Greg Epstein, Harvard University's new chief of chaplains, is an atheist. And his best-known book proclaims "Good without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Do Believe." What a provocative question this raises. Good without God?. A traditional response may come as an irate explosion....
Mental Healthpsyche.co

How to come out of your shell

You don’t have to be outgoing. But if being introverted is holding you back from the life you want, dive in for a way out. is deputy editor of Psyche. A cognitive neuroscientist by training, his books include The Rough Guide to Psychology (2011), Great Myths of the Brain (2014) and Be Who You Want: Unlocking the Science of Personality Change (2021).

Comments / 0

Community Policy