IonQ, UMD to Establish First-of-its-Kind Facility to Provide Quantum Computing Access

From science fiction to science facts: quantum computers are considered to be one of the most important technological breakthroughs – and researchers from Lower Saxony want to advance the new technology with sums of billions. More than 1.5 billion euros should flow into quantum technology by 2030, announced the Lower Saxony research association “Quantum Valley Lower Saxony”. According to this, the first quantum computer by the researchers from Hanover and Braunschweig is to be put into operation by 2025 – and a first prototype is already being tested.