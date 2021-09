A Franklin County man is killed in a UTV crash just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Grenville Sutcliffe, 43, of Villa Ridge, was driving the UTV on American Inn Road, north or Route O, around 10:00 last night. Troopers say Sutcliffe ran off the side of the road, hit a junction box and a mailbox and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.