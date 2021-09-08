Tucker Carlson Vs Seth MacFarlane- The Daily LITG, 8th September 2021

Back off, I'll take you on. Headstrong to take on anyone. I know that you are wrong. Headstrong, we're Headstrong. Back off, I'll take you on. Headstrong to take on anyone. I know that you are wrong This is not where you belong… you belong here with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of respect to Trapt for our take on "Headstrong" (video below), welcome back to BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your reading enjoyment. Today's line-up covers everything from the BBC's Doctor Who and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty to NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine to AEW's CM Punk… from FX's What We Do in the Shadows and AMC's The Walking Dead to Seth MacFarlane vs. Tucker Carlson & FOX News and HBO Max's Peacemaker.