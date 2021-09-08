Epicuriosity 101: Freezer meals make cooking future dinners easy

As the days grow shorter and the nights get cooler, there's nothing like savoring the last few bites of all that amazing summer produce. Tangy tomatoes and sweet peaches seem to always be late summertime favorites. Tart, juicy plums also are a late summertime delicacy but seem to be underrated compared to its peachy counterpart. And yet, when you dive into all of the incredible health benefits that come with eating plums, you may think twice about which fruit you actually want to snack on. Eating plums, or even dried plums (prunes), have been linked in multiple studies to benefit your body in incredible ways that you probably don't even know.