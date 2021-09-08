MLB (9/7): Royals, Cardinals both surrender 7 runs in losses

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in Major League Baseball action on Tuesday. Royals (62-76): The Orioles posted a 7-3 victory, despite being outhit 8-6 by the Royals. The Orioles rode a four-run first inning to the victory. Carlos Santana homered while Whit Merrifield doubled. Nicky Lopez and Edward Olivares had two hits apiece. Jackson Kowar was charged with the loss, scattering five hits and six earned runs in six innings, but striking out seven.