CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB (9/7): Royals, Cardinals both surrender 7 runs in losses

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in Major League Baseball action on Tuesday. Royals (62-76): The Orioles posted a 7-3 victory, despite being outhit 8-6 by the Royals. The Orioles rode a four-run first inning to the victory. Carlos Santana homered while Whit Merrifield doubled. Nicky Lopez and Edward Olivares had two hits apiece. Jackson Kowar was charged with the loss, scattering five hits and six earned runs in six innings, but striking out seven.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Jackson Kowar
Person
Tyler O'neill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Royals#Dodgers#Major League Baseball#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy