CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Daily Chop: Albies Makes History in Braves Win, Touki Starts Wednesday, Plus More

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night was a great start to a very meaningful home stand for the Braves. After a day off on Monday, the Braves offense certainly showed signs that it was rejuvenated and ready to roll. While Adam Duvall delivered early, Ozzie Albies made sure the win was secured late. Though Max Fried, despite only allowing one run through six innings, and especially Tyler Matzek did not have their best stuff last night, the Braves offense did more than enough to get the win.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ozzie Albies
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chop#Braves Win#Touki Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Freddie Freeman comments on what he said to Juan Soto and Davey Martinez

Amid last night’s loss to the Nationals, there were some theatrics to begin the game. In the bottom half of the first inning, Washington held nothing back and threw at Freddie Freeman not once but two times, leading to the ejection of Sean Nolin after just eight pitches. If you missed it last night, here is how it went down.
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Marcell Ozuna Agrees to Diversion Program After Domestic Violence Charge

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna reached a negotiated resolution Thursday that will see him enter a diversion program, which would see the domestic violence charges against him dropped if he completes the terms of the agreement. Shaddi Abusaid of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Ozuna was placed on six months of...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Breaking down everything surrounding Marcell Ozuna and Freddie Freeman

The latest episode of our Braves podcast, Blooper’s Brigade, here at SportsTalkATL has arrived. This week Jake Gordon and Chase Irle breakdown everything going on with Marcell Ozuna. They also discuss Freddie Freeman‘s looming free agency , Charlie Morton‘s contract extension, yesterday’s debacle with the Nationals, and much more. You can listen to Blooper’s Brigade wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Marcell Ozuna comes to a plea agreement, where do the Braves go from here?

As I reported earlier today, Marcell Ozuna has entered a diversion program that could terminate his charges after six months. Earlier this Summer, Amy Dash and I broke the news that Ozuna had his charges reduced after prosecutors seemed to disagree with sworn police statements and bodycam footage. Ozuna was originally charged with Felony Aggravated Assault (Strangulation), but that was reduced to Simple Assault (Family Violence) by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. If Ozuna meets the obligations of his diversion program, his charges will be dismissed. His attorney, Michael LaScala, said the resolution was “fair” for both the state and Ozuna.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves, reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman still face gap in extension talks

The Braves have extended a pair of veterans in the past few weeks, inking catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a second two-year, $16M contract and extending right-hander Charlie Morton on a new one-year deal worth $20M (plus a $20M club option for the 2023 season). Atlanta fans, of course, are eagerly awaiting a more sizable investment in cornerstone slugger Freddie Freeman, the reigning National League MVP. While the two sides have talked, however, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets that a gap remains, making Freeman increasingly likely to reach the open market at the end of the season, although both parties still hope to ultimately come to an agreement.
MLBchatsports.com

The Daily Chop: Win over Marlins, Marcell Ozuna update and more

Ian Anderson struck out nine over five innings while the Atlanta Braves plated five runs in the fifth of a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins Friday night. The Braves are 3-1 on their current homestand and extended their lead in the NL East to 4.5 games thanks to a Phillies loss against the Rockies.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Swept by Dodgers, Snitker Updates, Roster Moves, and more

The Braves exit Los Angeles with much less comfort than when they arrived. Their 4.5 game lead now stands at two games, and despite their best efforts in three hard-fought contests, they were swept by the reigning world champs. The Dodgers have the best roster in baseball and they are the favorites to repeat as champions, but getting swept by them heading into September is certainly a punch to gut for Atlanta. The club can recover this weekend in Colorado, but the NL East race is tight once again and the Braves will need to play well if they hope to hold off the surging Phillies.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Mailbag: 2022 Outfield, Dansby Swanson, Touki Toussaint and more

Thanks to everyone who sent in questions for this week’s Atlanta Braves mailbag. If I didn’t get to your question, we will do it again soon. Let’s get right to it!. What will the Braves do with Touki Toussaint? He’s pitching so well as a starter and is still so young (he just turned 25) it seems like an odd fit to pitch him out of the Bullpen.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman gets ultimate revenge on Nationals (Video)

The Washington Nationals plunked Freddie Freeman on purpose on Wednesday night. Come Thursday, the Braves star was ready for revenge. No, Freeman didn’t charge the mound or incite violence in any way. Heck, this is Freddie Freeman we’re talking about. That’s not his style. Instead, Freeman let his bat do...
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ozzie Albies homers again as Braves beat Nationals

Second baseman Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth straight game and drove in four runs to lift the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Albies was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs. His two-run homer in the seventh inning, his...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The last Atlanta Braves trade deadline asset is now active

Eddie Rosario joins the Atlanta Braves tonight for the first time since being acquired from the Cleveland Indians. An abdominal strain had the 29-year-old slugging outfielder on the shelf for a while, but now — nearly a month after the trade — Eddie Rosario gets to wear the major league jersey of the Atlanta Braves.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Loss to Nationals, Freeman, HOF Induction, and more

The Braves have tried multiple options in the fifth starter slot in 2021, but none of those options have distinguished themselves. Touki Toussaint has been inconsistent, Drew Smyly is way too hittable, and Kyle Wright has not been able to translate his success at Gwinnett to the major league level. Ideally, Mike Soroka would have been healthy and contributing by now, but his Achilles did not cooperate. Atlanta is left with multiple underwhelming options down the stretch, but luckily they should be able to avoid using a fifth starter if they make the playoffs. Toussaint and Smyly have had their moments this season, but simply cannot be trusted in a playoff race. Someone stepping into the fifth starter spot and taking the reigns would be welcome, but time is running out.
MLBYardbarker

Which of the four outfield additions from July should be retained?

With a dozen different players accumulating at least 30 PA so far in 2021, the Braves outfield has been quite a revolving position group this season. And let’s be honest… the results haven’t always been that inspiring. No offense to these guys: but this year the Atlanta outfield has featured a lot of Guillermo Heredia and Ehire Adrianza, some Abraham Almonte, a little bit of Ender Inciarte… and even a brief look at Orlando Arcia. Some of these names you probably never had heard of before this season. And regardless of whether or not that’s a good thing… it’s just the way things have gone for the Braves. Hell, Ronald Acuna Jr. – who hasn’t played in two months – still leads the group in fWAR (and by a whole helluva lot too).
MLBTalking Chop

Dansby Swanson returns to Braves lineup Saturday against Marlins

After what was hopefully a refreshing break for the shortstop, Danby Swanson returns to the Atlanta Braves’ lineup Saturday, batting seventh. Meanwhile, Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate and hitting sixth. Jorge Soler continues to get run batting second, as he has been very successful since being traded to Atlanta. Joc Pederson will get the start in center and will hit eighth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy