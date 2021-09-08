CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Gamel’s RBI Single Helps Pirates Rally Past Tigers 3-2

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning among his three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Gamel also made an outstanding catch in left field to end the top of the sixth, slamming into the fence to take away a potential extra-base hit from Derek Hill with two runners on and preventing the Tigers from adding to their 2-1 lead. Miguel Cabera went 3 for 4 with a double for the Tigers, raising his career hits total to 2,967.

