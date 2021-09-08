Ben Gamel’s RBI Single Helps Pirates Rally Past Tigers 3-2

A night of lots of traffic and little run scoring was the theme in Pittsburgh as the Tigers took on the Pirates in the second of a three game series. This was not a very eventful game outside of a few plays as both teams seemed to play a big game of chicken to see who could flirt closest with disaster. Ultimately it was the Tigers who would slip up and give up the winning runs. A final score of 3-2 for Pittsburgh on a night with so many baserunners did not make for much viewing entertainment on either side, though there were some good moments.